Show Info: April 19, 2018
The Snarky Gardener
We’re kicking off the show with three easy vegetables you can grow at home!
http://thesnarkygardener.com
LBM Bar
Great food and hand-crafted cocktails all with a viking culture theme!
www.lbmbar.com
Elements on Main
Fun and flirty for spring!
39 W Main St.
Seville, OH 44273
http://www.facebook.com/elementsonmainseville
Royal Docks Brewing Co.
A Canton brewery that combines craft beer with the British pub culture in a contemporary, American style!
7162 Fulton Dr NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 353-9103
www.docks.beer
Comedian Drew Thomas and Mia Jackson
It’s a double dose of comedy this morning!
April 19 – 22
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Levin Furniture Mentor
Eventually, the snow will stop and it will heat up outside. When that happens, you’ll want your patio ready!
7799 Mentor Ave.
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1320
Mortach Financial
It’s time to think about where you are investing your money!
http://www.mortachfinancial.com