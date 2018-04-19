× Show Info: April 19, 2018

The Snarky Gardener

We’re kicking off the show with three easy vegetables you can grow at home!

http://thesnarkygardener.com

LBM Bar

Great food and hand-crafted cocktails all with a viking culture theme!

www.lbmbar.com

Elements on Main

Fun and flirty for spring!

39 W Main St.

Seville, OH 44273

http://www.facebook.com/elementsonmainseville

Royal Docks Brewing Co.

A Canton brewery that combines craft beer with the British pub culture in a contemporary, American style!

7162 Fulton Dr NW

Canton, OH 44718

(330) 353-9103

www.docks.beer

Comedian Drew Thomas and Mia Jackson

It’s a double dose of comedy this morning!

April 19 – 22

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Levin Furniture Mentor

Eventually, the snow will stop and it will heat up outside. When that happens, you’ll want your patio ready!

7799 Mentor Ave.

Mentor, OH 44060

(440) 255-1320

Mortach Financial

It’s time to think about where you are investing your money!

http://www.mortachfinancial.com