× Man dies after being hit by train in Olmsted Falls

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio– A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in Olmsted Falls Thursday morning, police say.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. on the railroad tracks on West Road near Lindbergh Boulevard.

Police said the 34-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The conductor told investigators the train was going under 50 mph.

The crossing will be closed for several hours. Olmsted Falls police, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, CSX and the National Transportation Safety Board remain at the scene to investigate.