LIVE VIDEO: Portion of I-480 WB shut down due to aluminum chloride spill

CLEVELAND — A portion of I-480 WB in Cleveland has been shut down due to a hazmat incident.

ODOT says the area is closed at State Road due to an accident near Ridge Road that has resulted in a hazmat situation.

Cleveland police say the incident is an aluminum chloride spill. All lanes are closed.

Police are detouring traffic off I-480 west at State Road and drivers can use Brookpark Road to continue west.

