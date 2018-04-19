Police look for suspect in Akron bank robbery

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect entered the PNC Bank, located at 1 Cascade Plaza, and handed a note to a teller. Police said the note demanded $8,000 and stated the man had a gun.

The suspect got away with an unreported amount of cash.

He was wearing a camouflage ball cap, black jacket, blue jeans and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

