Oh, @#$%! Swearing most common way to vent frustration

The average American utters their first swear word before 11 a.m.

That’s the result of a new study by 9Round Kickbox Fitness.

The survey asked more than 2,000 people how much stress they take on and how they deal with it, the New York Post reported.

Almost a quarter said they swear before 9 a.m. A majority, however, say their first curse word by 10:54 a.m.

The biggest triggers for stress? Finances (56%), not getting enough sleep (36%), health concerns (35%), and work (30%).

The average American experiences 1,205 stressful events each year, the study found.