Mother of 7 found murdered in Cleveland home remembered as someone who made lives better

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- There were balloons, flowers and consoling words outside Holly Watkins' home on Thursday night.

The 57-year-old mother was found shot and killed inside a home on Emery Ave. in Cleveland.

Police discovered her body during a wellness check after she didn't show up for work. Her boyfriend, 62-year-old Lowell D. Harris, is considered the suspect in her murder, police say.

Holly is described as someone dedicated to making the lives of others better.

"It don't matter what you did, where you came from, how rich or poor you were, if you came to Holly's door, it was open to you; if you came to Holly's table, you would have had a plate; if you came to Holly's event, you was eating," said Holly's son, Jorge Hardy, Jr.

Jorge says Holly raised seven kids on her own. Family members say she was loved by everyone she touched.

**More, here**

41.444116 -81.786897