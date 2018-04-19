Missing: Hope Bryan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- FOX 8 is sharing missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Hope Bryan, 17, was last seen April 6 in University Heights.

She was wearing an orange sweatshirt with the words 'Outer Banks' on it. She was also wearing dark pants and black and white sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call University Heights police at 216-932-1800.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**