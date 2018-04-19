Man says he was robbed, assaulted by suspect dressed as police officer in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man said he was robbed and assaulted outside his apartment by a suspect dressed as a police officer.

According to Elyria police reports, it happened at just after midnight on Wednesday in the 200 block of Washington Avenue.

The victim told police he was walking to his car in the rear of the parking lot when he was approached by an unknown man wearing a white mask over his face and a hat that said “police. He was also wearing all black and had a police badge around his neck. He also had a silver and black handgun.

The victim said the man told him: “Police! Get on the ground! Get on the ground!” and heard what sounded like handcuffs behind him. The victim said he quickly learned the suspect was not a legitimate police officer. The suspect forced him to empty his pockets.

When the suspect put the gun into his pocket to get his handcuffs, the victim grabbed him and threw him on the ground before running away.

The suspect ran to a white Nissan Versa in the parking lot. The vehicle, carrying several occupants, sped away through the parking lot.

The victim said the suspect made off with his iPhone and keys. He couldn’t confirm the race of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.