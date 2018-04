× Magnitude 3.6 earthquake in Canada felt in parts of Michigan

DETROIT — A 3.6 earthquake that hit Canada on Thursday evening was reportedly felt in parts of Michigan.

WXMI says people in the Detroit area felt it.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake’s epicenter was near Amherstburg, Ontario.

There is no immediate word on injuries or damage from the quake.

