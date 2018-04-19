LeBron James comes to defense of former Fox 8 News sports reporter

Allie LaForce asks LeBron James about Gregg Popovich's wife, Erin, passing away. Very emotional response. pic.twitter.com/3SdQBi5Zi2 — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) April 19, 2018

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you watched the Cleveland Cavaliers battle the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night, you probably saw former Fox 8 News reporter Allie LaForce ask LeBron James about the passing of the wife Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

To people watching on TV, it seemed like LaForce caught James off guard.

Many people took to Twitter to attack LaForce for asking the question.

Why would Allie LaForce ask LeBron about Greg Popovich’s wife passing away in the immediate post game interview? Just an absolute bomb to drop on him after a game, and put him on the spot because the news came in during the game. — J.P. (@KiiD_CuZ) April 19, 2018

Why did Allie Laforce just ambush LeBron with that news about Erin Popovich in post game interview? Uncalled for. — Todd Meyer (@ToddMeyer2019) April 19, 2018

I’m not blaming Allie LaForce for asking LeBron about Popovich’s wife. I blame the producer who wanted her to ask. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) April 19, 2018

“A lot of people think i was blindsided,” James said in a video posted to his Uninterrupted website’s Twitter account. “That is absolutely false.”

.@KingJames sends his thoughts and prayers to the family of Gregg Popovich, sets record straight on reporter’s question. pic.twitter.com/VCsFuEtFVU — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) April 19, 2018

“Allie LaForce told me she was going to ask me the question and if it was OK. Once I started talking about it on-air, actually my emotions just kind of took over and that was just my emotions coming straight from the heart about the late Erin Popovich,” he said.

Popovich’s wife, Erin, 67, died Wednesday after battling an illness, ESPN reported.

Erin Popovich, wife of San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, died today, Spurs said in a release. They were married four decades. She had been ill over an extended period. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 19, 2018

LaForce worked as a sports reporter at Fox 8 for about two years before leaving back in 2012.

She is currently a reporter and anchor for CBS Sports and Turner Sports.