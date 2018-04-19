LeBron James comes to defense of former Fox 8 News sports reporter

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you watched the Cleveland Cavaliers battle the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night, you probably saw former Fox 8 News reporter Allie LaForce ask LeBron James about the passing of the wife Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.
To people watching on TV, it seemed like LaForce caught James off guard.
Many people took to Twitter to attack LaForce for asking the question.
“A lot of people think i was blindsided,” James said in a video posted to his Uninterrupted website’s Twitter account. “That is absolutely false.”
“Allie LaForce told me she was going to ask me the question and if it was OK. Once I started talking about it on-air, actually my emotions just kind of took over and that was just my emotions coming straight from the heart about the late Erin Popovich,” he said.
Popovich’s wife, Erin, 67, died Wednesday after battling an illness, ESPN reported.
LaForce worked as a sports reporter at Fox 8 for about two years before leaving back in 2012.
She is currently a reporter and anchor for CBS Sports and Turner Sports.