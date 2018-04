ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza will be in Rocky River Friday in support of President Trump’s tax plan.

The event will be a tax town hall with U.S. Sen. Portman, U.S. Congressman Renacci, Mayor Bobst and over 300 community members and small business owners to talk about the positive impacts of tax reform in NE Ohio.

They’re set to speak at the Rocky River Senior Center, 21014 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River, at 10:30 a.m.

