Here is the Cleveland Browns 2018 schedule

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns’ schedule for the upcoming season was released Thursday night.

The Browns will open the 2018 season at FirstEnergy Stadium against the rival Steelers for a second straight year.

Here is the schedule:

PRESEASON

Thursday, Aug. 9 – at New York Giants – 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 17 – Buffalo Bills – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23 – Philadelphia Eagles – 8 p.m. (FOX)

Thursday, Aug. 30 – at Detroit Lions – 7 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sept. 9 – Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 2: Sept. 16 – at New Orleans Saints – 1 p.m./FOX

Week 3: Sept. 20 (Thu) – New York Jets – 8:20 p.m./NFLN

Week 4: Sept. 30 – at Oakland Raiders – 4:05 p.m./FOX

Week 5: Oct. 7 – Baltimore Ravens – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 6: Oct. 14 – L.A. Chargers – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 7: Oct. 21 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1 p.m./FOX

Week 8: Oct. 28 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 9: Nov. 4 – Kansas City Chiefs – 1p.m./ CBS

Week 10: Nov. 11 – Atlanta Falcons – 1 p.m./FOX

Week 11: Nov. 18 – BYE

Week 12: Nov. 25 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 13: Dec. 2 – at Houston Texans – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 14: Dec. 9 – Carolina Panthers – 1 p.m./FOX

Week 15: Dec. 15 (Sat) – at Denver Broncos – TBD/NFLN

Week 16: Dec. 23 – Cincinnati Bengals – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 17: Dec. 30 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1 p.m./CBS

The Browns say season tickets are now available by calling (440) 824-3434 or toll free at (888) 891-1999 or online at clevelandbrowns.com/tickets. Single-game tickets will be available this summer.

We are one week away from the NFL Draft. It is by far the most important draft for Cleveland in a long time and with a week to go, the Browns are not saying a word. They are expected to draft a quarterback with the first overall pick.

