CLEVELAND, Oh -- He's the front man for the popular rock band the Spin Doctors and he's currently touring to share his new solo music.

Chris Barron recently released 'Angels and one Armed Jugglers', a solo album that showcases his 'diversity and songwriting strength'. Click here to learn about Chris Barron and get information about his Beachland Ballroom show.

