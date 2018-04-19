Endangered adult: Police ask for help finding missing Fairview Park woman

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Police are asking for help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

According to Fairview Park police, Sharon Gullette, 51, walked out of her Spencer Lane home Monday.

She’s been battling addiction and depression in the last few years.

Extensive searches by Fairview Park Police and neighboring agencies have yielded little clues as to Gullette’s whereabouts or her well-being.

She is described as being 5’2″ tall and 105 pounds. She has brown hair, which could be colored, and brown eyes.

She has a blue Celtic knot tattoo on her left ankle.

Is anyone had information on her whereabouts, call Fairview Park police at 440-333-1234.