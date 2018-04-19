× Browns GM stays confident heading into NFL Draft

BEREA, Ohio– It is a big week in Berea as we are one week away from the NFL Draft.

It is by far the most important draft for Cleveland in a long time and with a week to go, the Browns are not saying a word.

“I’m going to consider all options. I’m going to try and do what is best for this organization. I still have seven days before the draft,” said John Dorsey, general manager, on Thursday at the team facility in Berea.

The Browns are expected to draft a quarterback with the first overall pick. That’s a QB that likely will sit and learn in year one.

“The only thing I really care about, do the guys win? Does he have accuracy? Does he have a strong arm? Can he throw the ball in the red zone?” Dorsey said.

The Browns did not bring in Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, defensive end Bradley Chubb from NC State or Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick for private visits. That doesn’t mean they are not in play for the Browns next week.

“They are great kids, all three of them are awesome kids. What more do you need to know about them?” Dorsey said.

The Browns, as a franchise, have been bad when it comes to the NFL Draft, particularly with first-round picks and franchise quarterbacks. So why is the new guy confident that all of that will start to change beginning next week?

“What I’m confident in is the system,” Dorsey said. “I’m confident in the people in the room and their understanding and their experience. I’m comfortable with the coaching staff we have here, but overall the process, the system has proven over time that it can be successful.”

Dorsey’s “system” involves listening to everything, being very prudent and patient, and trusting your eyes. Only time will tell if it all leads to a Browns legend in the making.

Cleveland holds the first and fourth overall picks in the first round of the NFL Draft, which you can watch on FOX 8.

