‘Break out the Kleenex’: Family members share touching cartoon of Barbara Bush reuniting with late daughter

Family members of Barbara Bush are sharing a cartoon that shows the former First Lady reuniting with her late daughter in heaven.

Jeb Bush Jr. shared the cartoon, tweeting: “Break out the #Kleenex”

In a post on Instagram, Bush’s granddaughter, Jenna Bush, also shared the cartoon and wrote:

“Someone sent this to me—I don’t know the artist but I love him. Miss you Gans.”

Barbara Bush and her husband, former President George H. W. Bush, suffered a devastating loss when their third child, three-year-old daughter Robin, was diagnosed with leukemia in 1953. Barbara was at her daughter’s bedside while she was aggressively treated at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

While her husband was busy starting a new business, she was by Robin’s side, holding her hands, combing her hair. She never cried in front of her daughter and she told anyone who came to visit, including her husband and her mother-in-law, that they weren’t allowed to cry in front of Robin, either.

“George and his mother are so softhearted, I had to order them out of the hospital room most of the time,” she said.

Robin died two months before her fourth birthday.

Barbara Bush died on Tuesday at the age of 92.

