BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio– Bedford Heights K-9 Officer Arko passed away peacefully Wednesday night. He passed with his partner Sergeant Bob Majer by his side.

According to a post on the South Euclid Police K-9 Foundation Facebook page, Arko was an amazing police K-9 with countless apprehensions.

Arko will be fondly remembered by his cohorts.

The department said that Arko and Sergeant Majer will be remembered as “one of the best teams around.”