Weather: Milder temps ahead of more snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The next system will spread scattered showers into the mix on Wednesday evening.

We'll see a transition to wet snow overnight with widespread snow showers in the morning.

It could be a messy commute Thursday.

Note that the precip will be all snow for Iowa and northern Illinois where 4-8″ is likely! What a spring!

Longer range outlook for the rest of April looks to keep BELOW NORMAL temperatures around for the next 2 weeks and continuing into early May.