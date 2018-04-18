Weather: Milder temps ahead of more snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The next system will spread scattered showers into the mix on Wednesday evening.
We'll see a transition to wet snow overnight with widespread snow showers in the morning.
It could be a messy commute Thursday.
Note that the precip will be all snow for Iowa and northern Illinois where 4-8″ is likely! What a spring!
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
Longer range outlook for the rest of April looks to keep BELOW NORMAL temperatures around for the next 2 weeks and continuing into early May.
