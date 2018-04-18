× Wadsworth high school teen accused of elderly woman’s murder expected in court

WADSWORTH, Ohio – The teenager accused of strangling a 98-year-old woman then concealing her body in the closet of her home is scheduled for a first appearance in juvenile court Wednesday on related charges.

The 17 year old boy, who prosecutors have still not identified by name, is a Wadsworth High School 11th grader.

He faces charges in Medina County Juvenile Court of Aggravated Murder, Murder and Abuse of a corpse.

Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson tells Fox 8 News that he intends to go through the legal proceedings to eventually have the teenager tried as an adult.

Margaret Douglas was reported missing by a relative. Her body was discovered when police made a second search of her home on April 9 after first finding no sign of foul play or forced entry at the home.

Investigators say the teenager lives close by in the neighborhood and, although he did not have a relationship with Douglas he may have known that she lived alone at her home following the death of her husband in 2000.

Wadsworth Police Chief Randall Reinke tells Fox 8 that Douglas had a habit of leaving her doors unlocked.

Police say he teenager who is accused of the crime was already a suspect in several other crimes in the neighborhood including a carjacking that happened the day before Douglas’ body was found.

Police records show the victim reported he was carjacked about 3:30 am in the vicinity of Overlook and Broad street on April 8.

The car was recovered behind a building a short distance away.

According to police the victim was forced from his car by the suspect and although the facts from the initial report conflict with what investigators later learned, Lieutenant Dave Dorland confirms that a carjacking did in fact occur and the suspect is the same teenager accused of killing Douglas, who may have already been deceased at the time.

Police also believe the same teenager is responsible for an attempted break-in at a construction site that was reported on April 12, three days after the discovery of Douglas’ body.

Reinke also tells Fox 8 News that the same suspect is believed to have been responsible for other property crimes in the area including car break ins but before Douglas’ murder he was not believed to have been involved in any other violent crimes.

Reinke tells Fox 8 News that investigators found Douglas’ wallet while executing a search warrant at the Wadsworth home where the teenager lives with his parents.

