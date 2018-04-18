Trade in your old car seat, then save on a new one at Target

As if you needed another reason to run to Target: Next week, the car seat trade-in begins, and parents in need of an upgrade for their little ones, save money.

The company says they’re doing it in honor of Earth Day.

From April 22-May 5, you can bring any unwanted car seats to your neighborhood Target store and receive a coupon for 20 percent off a brand new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system. The trade in also includes items online.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bring your car seat to the drop-off box located near Guest Services. There, a team member will give you your coupon.

Guests can get one coupon per seat. They are eligible through May 19, 2018.

The old car seats will go to Waste Management, who will recycle the parts to make things like grocery carts, and construction materials.

For more information on Target’s car seat trade-in, click here.