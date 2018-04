CLEVELAND, Ohio — A portion of Kinsman Road is closed after a biohazard material spill.

The road is closed between East 116th Street and East 120th Street.

The spill happened around 7 a.m.

Clear garbage bags were spilled across the road, along with medical gloves and fluids. It’s not clear how the materials were spilled.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.