Show Info: April 18, 2018
Superhero Bar Crawl: Presented by Great Lakes Brewing Co.
For one night only you can turn yourself into a superhero!
Saturday, April 21st 12p-5p
Flats East Bank
Tickets: $10/person*
www.flatseastbank.com
*proceeds benefit Drink Local, Drink Tap non-profit
Cleveland School of Etiquette
We have all been there. In an uncomfortable situation where someone else is being unkind. How can you cope and teach your kids to cope?
Summer Program 2018
June 18-22
Avon Oaks Country Club
Ages 6-12, Ages 13-18
$150 per student
https://clevelandschoolofetiquette.com/
Samosky’s Homestyle Pizzeria
We’re talking world pizza championships!
6738 Center Rd.
Valley City, OH 44280
http://www.samoskyspizza.com/
Cleveland Vegan
He’s taking the traditional Eggs Benedict to the next level!
17112 Detroit Ave.
Lakewood,OH 44107
http://www.clevelandvegan.com
The Humans
Plan a night out at Playhouse Square! The 2016 Tony Award Winner for best play is on stage through April 29th!
Now – April 29th
Connor Palace, Playhouse Square
216-241-6000
www.playhousesquare.org
Magical Mermaid Shop
We’ve found a piece of summer in Northeast Ohio!
9 N Lake St
Madison, Ohio 44057
https://www.facebook.com/magicalmermaidshop90/
https://magicalmermaidstore.patternbyetsy.com/shop