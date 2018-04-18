× Show Info: April 18, 2018

Superhero Bar Crawl: Presented by Great Lakes Brewing Co.

For one night only you can turn yourself into a superhero!

Saturday, April 21st 12p-5p

Flats East Bank

Tickets: $10/person*

www.flatseastbank.com

*proceeds benefit Drink Local, Drink Tap non-profit

Cleveland School of Etiquette

We have all been there. In an uncomfortable situation where someone else is being unkind. How can you cope and teach your kids to cope?

Summer Program 2018

June 18-22

Avon Oaks Country Club

Ages 6-12, Ages 13-18

$150 per student

https://clevelandschoolofetiquette.com/

Samosky’s Homestyle Pizzeria

We’re talking world pizza championships!

6738 Center Rd.

Valley City, OH 44280

http://www.samoskyspizza.com/

Cleveland Vegan

He’s taking the traditional Eggs Benedict to the next level!

17112 Detroit Ave.

Lakewood,OH 44107

http://www.clevelandvegan.com

The Humans

Plan a night out at Playhouse Square! The 2016 Tony Award Winner for best play is on stage through April 29th!

Now – April 29th

Connor Palace, Playhouse Square

216-241-6000

www.playhousesquare.org

Magical Mermaid Shop

We’ve found a piece of summer in Northeast Ohio!

9 N Lake St

Madison, Ohio 44057

https://www.facebook.com/magicalmermaidshop90/

https://magicalmermaidstore.patternbyetsy.com/shop