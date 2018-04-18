× Pink and kids ‘Beautiful’ People cover stars

Pink has added some more beauty to her life.

The singer, who is currently on her “Beautiful Trauma” tour, landed the cover of People magazine’s newly renamed “Beautiful” issue.

The Grammy-winning artist is featured with her two children, toddler son Jameson Moon and six-year-old daughter, Willow Sage, with husband Carey Hart.

She talked to the publication about the uncertainty of parenting.

“In my head, I sound amazing and then I turn around and [Willow’s] eyes are completely glazed over,” Pink said. “I have no idea. We’ll see.”

The star famously gave a speech at the last MTV Video Music Awards where she talked about how she tries to instill self-esteem in her daughter and told People she works on creating “a gender-neutral environment” for her children.

People editorial director Jess Cagle explained how the magazine’s “Beautiful” issue has evolved over the years, leading to the decision to drop the word “most” from the title.

“We’re renaming it “The Beautiful Issue” — to make clear that the issue is not a beauty contest. Nothing else has changed. As always it will feature beautiful women (and a few men) of all shapes, sizes and colors, and it will celebrate the most beautiful qualities of all: strength, humanity and artistry,” Cagle wrote.

Pink told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show Wednesday that she laughed out loud when she learned that she and her kids had been chosen to appear on the cover.

“I immediately turned to whoever was in the room and said, ‘Did you ever think this was as good as it gets?,'” Pink said.