Oops! Transportation officials apologize for ‘inappropriate message’ on Washington interstate sign

SEATTLE, Wa. — A training error is being blamed for an “inappropriate message” on one of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s traffic signs.

Q13 reports that driver Ruslan Kozlov captured a photo of “U Suck” sign Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 5. He shared the photo on reddit.com.

Q13 reports that WDOT said the image was correct but that it was a mistake. The statement from WDOT stated:

“This was an inappropriate message and we apologize if anyone was offended. This was due to a training error and clearly a mistake. We are taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Read more here.