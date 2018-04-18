× Investigation launched after missing Canton man is found dead outside gas station

NIMISHILLEN TOWNSHIP–The Stark County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Canton man who went missing from the Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation Center earlier this week.

Deputies were called to the Marathon Gas Station on Louisville Street in Nimishillen Township around 4 p.m. Tuesday, after a man’s body was discovered near a storage building.

The man has been identified as 56-year-old Mark Billiter. Billiter was reported missing from the Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation Center Monday morning.

Officials said Billiter suffered from several health conditions including dementia and was a resident at the facility.

His cause of death has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.