I-Team: Top-level Cleveland schools security officer arrested

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned charges have been filed against the Deputy Chief for Safety and Security for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Over the weekend, Highland Heights police arrested Dennis Hill. Police say they caught him speeding and driving drunk.

Hill earns $113, 189 as a top-level security supervisor for the schools. He previously served as a commander for Cleveland police.

The I-Team has obtained police video from the incident. As Hill gets cuffed, he says to the officers, “30 years on the job. 30 years.”

The video also shows a police cruiser chasing down Hill’s car. Records show officers clocked him doing 86 in a 60 on I-271. A ticket shows officers found him to be impaired though he refused a breath test. The video also shows police giving Hill physical tests at the scene before arresting him.

Hill told an officer he’d had two drinks.

The school district says, for now, Hill has been assigned to desk duty as a result of what happened. The I-Team reached him by phone. He didn’t want to answer our questions, but he wanted to know how we got his phone number.

Hill had a court date Wednesday morning. The clerk’s office said he didn’t show, but a new date would be set for him to start defending himself.

The ticket shows Hill has no prior drunk driving convictions, and the video shows he did not have a weapon when stopped by police.