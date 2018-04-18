Funeral arrangements set for Barbara Bush

Houston, TX — Funeral arrangements were announced late Tuesday for former first lady Barbara Bush.

According to a post on the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation website, the public will be able to pay their respects to Mrs. Bush on Friday, April 20th. She will lay in repose from noon to midnight at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston.

The invitational-only funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Martin’s Church, which she and former President George H.W. Bush regularly attended.

Burial will be on the grounds of the Bush library at Texas A&M University in College Station which is about about 100 miles northwest of Houston. The couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Robin, who died in 1953 of leukemia, also is buried at the site.

Mrs. Bush’s death was announced Tuesday evening. Over the weekend, a family spokesperson said she was in failing health and would not seek further medical treatment.

