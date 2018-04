Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- This evening’s rain showers will changeover to snow showers between 2-5 a.m. While it doesn’t look like a huge event, timing is everything! A slippery morning rush hour is possible with accumulations of an inch or two north, and mainly on grassy surfaces, rooftops, bridges, overpasses, and on and off ramps. Adjust your morning commute times accordingly.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: