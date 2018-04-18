Fewer US college students studying foreign languages

The number of college students enrolled in foreign language classes fell by over 9-percent from 2013, to 2016, Quartz reported.

According to research by America’s Modern Language Association, the overall number has been falling since 2009.

Fewer students are learning Spanish, the most popular language among US college students.

The number of students taking German, Russian, and Italian is also down.

The language with the largest increase is Korean. The number of students learning that language is up 65%. Still, the number of students enrolled in Korean classes is quite low at 14,000. More than 700,000 are enrolled in Spanish classes.

