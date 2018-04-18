× David’s Easy Veal Picatta with Capers

1 lb. sliced veal (less than ¼ inch thick)

Salt and pepper to taste

½ c. Flour

½ tsp salt

1 tbs olive oil

1/3 c. dry white wine

¼ c. lemon juice

1 tbs capers drained and rinsed

4 tbs unsalted butter room temperature

1 tbs chopped parsley

Several lemon slices

Season both sides of veal with a little salt and pepper.

Mix half tsp salt with flour on a plate and dredge veal. Shake off excess flour.

In a large skillet, heat 1 tbs olive oil and 1 tbs unsalted butter over medium high heat. Brown veal 1 ½ minutes per side. Place on a platter, lightly cover with foil and hold in a 180 degree oven.

Cook remaining veal. You may need to add a little more oil and butter as you go.

When all the veal is cooked and removed from pan, add wine, lemon juice, and capers to pan.

Bring to boil, lower to simmer and cook about 3 minutes.

Take off heat and whisk in 4 tbs unsalted butter. Season with salt and pepper to taste, add parsley and serve sauce over veal.

Garnish with lemon slices.

Enjoy!

P.S. serve with asparagus, roasted potatoes or over pasta.