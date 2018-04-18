Cleveland police search for suspect in woman’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police are searching for the man wanted for killing his girlfriend.

Officers were called to a home on Emery Road Tuesday around 11 a.m. for reports of a female shot. When they arrived, they found the victim on the bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim,57-year-old Holly Watkins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was discovered by her family who stopped by to check on her when she didn't show up to work.

Police say her boyfriend, 62-year-old Lowell D. Harris is wanted for her murder.

41.434929 -81.538237