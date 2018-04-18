× Cleveland police ask for help locating missing twins

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police are asking for help locating 12-year-old twin girls.

Police said Heaven and Nevaeh Adams originally left home yesterday after an argument with their mom. They were located at their house today, but ran out once they were confronted.

Both girls were last seen in the area of Ostend Avenue. Nevaeh Adams is 5’ tall and was wearing a black coat and grey/black pants. Heaven Adams is 5’ tall and was last seen wearing a Grey hoodie and blue jeans with rips.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Heaven or Nevaeh is asked to contact police at 216-621-1234 .