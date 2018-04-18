× Cleveland man accused of spitting on officers during arrest

HINCKLEY-A Cleveland man is being held in Medina County Jail after an encounter with officers during a traffic stop.

Authorities say Dashon Brown was pulled over on April 14 just after 2 a.m. on Center Road in Hinckley under the suspicion he was driving drunk.

During the arrest, it was determined he had two warrants out against him for theft and a probation violation.

Officers say Brown was uncooperative and spit on them as he was being taken into custody. Brown is charged with OVI and two counts of harassment.

This is not his first offense. Dashon Brown has a lengthy criminal record that includes stolen property, obstructing official business, robbery and menacing.