LeBron James takes over as Cavs look to even series against Pacers

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

This time, the Cavs got off to a quick start. LeBron James went on an 11-0 run. Midway through the first, he had 16 of Cleveland’s 19 points.

LeBron’s career high in any playoff quarter is 21. He racked up 20 in the first against the Pacers. At the end of one, Cavs lead 33-18.

The Cavs fell to the Pacers in Game 1 on Sunday, 98-80. James logged his 20th career playoff triple-double, putting up 24 points. He also passed Michael Jordan to become second on the all-time, playoffs field goals made list.

While the starting lineup gave him little support, J.R. Smith added 15 points and Larry Nance, Jr. had 11. But the Pacers dominated from the start.

Game 3 is Friday at 7 p.m. in Indianapolis.

