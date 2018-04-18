Caught on Video: East Cleveland police chase ends with crash in yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND -- One person is behind bars after a police chase was caught on video. The pursuit went through several east side cities and ended in a yard of a home in East Cleveland.

Dashcam video from Cleveland Heights police show the video as they pursue an SUV just after midnight Wednesday morning.

The pursuit began when University Circle police tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off.

University Circle police chased it for a while, but terminated the pursuit.

A short time later Cleveland Heights police found the SUV and then they began to pursue it.

Police say the SUV lost its tire during the chase and was driving on the rim.

FOX 8 was there shortly after the vehicle ended up on a tree lawn of a house on Woodlawn Avenue in East Cleveland, close to the front steps of a home.

"I saw cars like East Cleveland, University Circle, and Cleveland Heights, on Primrose and on this street. I just seen them chasing one car up the street and I don't know what was going on," said neighbor Alicia Duncan.

Police say the driver was taken into custody.

They did not release the driver's name, but Alicia Duncan says she knows who it is.

"It was one of my son's friends and I guess he stole his grandfather's car, I guess. And, I guess he reported it and University saw him and that's how the chase started," Duncan said.