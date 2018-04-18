Barroco’s Arepa Bar coming to Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Barroco is coming to Crocker Park.

According to a press release from Stark Enterprises, the Cleveland born and operated restaurant, Barroco Arepa Bar + Concert Cafe, will open a third location there later this summer.

The other two restaurants are located in Lakewood and Larchmere.

The restaurant is Colombian-inspired, specializing in empanadas, ceviche and their famous arepas, which are white corn tortillas stuffed with a variety of ingredients.

The restaurant will feature weekend brunches and live music.

41.459586 -81.952127