Aurora City School District gathering input on drug testing proposal

AURORA, Ohio -- The Aurora City School District is considering a proposal that calls for random drug testing for students involved in extra-curricular activities.

The district posted a survey on its website and 65% of respondents indicated they support the proposal that also includes randomly testing students who park at the high school. A committee studying the plan is also listening to the other 35% who oppose the whole proposal or believe the testing should be voluntary.

