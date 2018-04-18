Arrest made in University Heights Synagogue threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS - A 23-year-old Strongsville man has been arrested on charges of telephone harassment stemming from threatening calls made to synagogues in January.

Abdulrahman Abulkhalil was arrested on two misdemeanor charges Tuesday. He is due in court later this month.

The Fox 8 I-Team obtained copies of the voice messages the suspect is alleged to have made to the Heights Jewish Center.

The messages were hateful and anti-semitic, police said. Police believe the same man also made a similar call to a synagogue in Mayfield Heights.

“I am outraged that someone would have the gall to do this,” said Mike Astrab, the University Heights prosecutor. “ We want this behavior stopped. It is moronic and we are going to send a strong message with this individual that University Heights will not tolerate this.”

The man could face up to a year in jail if convicted of both charges.

University Heights police worked with the Jewish Federation Security to track down the caller and make the arrest.