Waves damage road, leave debris in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio – Cleanup continues after waves from Sunday’s storms pushed debris ashore and washed out portions of East Bayshore Road in Marblehead.

The road reopened to traffic after ODOT crews cleared away rocks and logs.

“A war zone, just unbelievable,” said Amy Fuller, property manager of Lake Point Motel. Its front yard was covered in stones that were pushed ashore.

“Most the beach ended up in our yard or our neighbor's yard or the road. It was quite a scene.”

There have been issues in the area before. Since last month, storms eroded the shoreline before putting the road at risk. A portion of the road, about 20 feet from the Lake Erie shore, crumbled in Sunday’s storm.

“I'd like to see (crews) even put some kind of a wall,” said neighbor Joe Stys. “Somebody’s going to be coming down here, and the road's going to cave. Boom! And somebody's going to get hurt.”

An ODOT spokesperson said the department is seeking emergency federal funds to help with repairs, which it estimates could cost more than $500,000.

“Obviously the pavement needs repaired, we'll need to backfill and then we also want to make a repair that will prevent this from happening in the future,” said ODOT District 2 Spokesperson Rebecca Dangelo.

Dangelo said ODOT officials are meeting with Marblehead Village officials this week to discuss possible solutions.

“We are waiting to hear back from ODOT and are hoping for prompt and permanent assistance,” Marblehead Mayor Jacqueline Bird said.

ODOT could not provide an estimate of when work could begin or how long it will take.