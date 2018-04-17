Video goes viral after inspector cites business for flying military flags, gets in face of veteran

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Video of a Jacksonville store employee is going viral after he claimed the store was issued a warning over military flags flying on the roof.

News4Jax reports employees at Jaguar Power Sports say a city inspector went into the business Monday and issued a citation over the flags, saying they were in violation of city code. Two U.S. flags, a Jacksonville Jaguars flag and flags representing each branch of the military are posted on the roof.

Employees say the warning upset one customer, who says they are a military veteran.

Surveillance video from that time shows the inspector getting in the customer’s face.

“She says, ‘What did you do for this country?’ He says, ‘I took three bullets to the leg. I almost lost my life for this country. I’m retired. I’m a veteran.’ She gets in his face this close and says, ‘You did nothing for this country,” said store employee Katie Klasse.

One employee made a video explaining what happened and posted it on Jaguar Power Sports’ Facebook page and posted it Monday. It’s so far gotten over 4.7 million views.

Soon after the incident came to light, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that the flags should be allowed to remain flying. He added that employees of the county are expected to be respectful and that employee procedures will be reviewed.

1. I Have directed city staff that military flags should be treated same as US flag. Let them fly. I Have reached out to the business owner & will review employee procedures. COJ employees r expected to be respectful of our customers – you, the people of Jacksonville. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 16, 2018

2. We support our military and veterans, and we appreciate businesses who honor their service. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 16, 2018

Curry’s chief of staff, Brian Hughes, gave the following statement to News4Jax:

“We are disturbed by some of the claims made about a City employee and are reviewing the facts. We are also reviewing the current ordinances regarding flags and signs to ensure accurate information was shared. The business was issued a warning, and was not fined. Warnings are issued to provide property owners information about a possible violation, and corrective action.

“I have contacted the dealership and provided the owner with the mayor’s contact information for them to discuss directly. Mayor Curry and his administration respect and appreciate those in uniform who have served and continue to serve our community, and our country.”

An update on the Jaguar Power Sports Facebook Page Monday night said the city apologized for what happened and that the business got support from all over the country.

Social media users and military veterans are still calling for the inspector to be fired.

