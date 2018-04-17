Teacher expected to be fired for making students breakfast during state testing

LANCASTER, Pa. — A teacher at a Pennsylvania middle school will likely lose his job after making breakfast for his students while they took state tests last week.

LancasterOnline.com reports Hand Middle School teacher Kyle Byler brought an electric griddle and made a whole-grain pancake for each student to eat during the test.

Less than 24 hours later, he was told he’d be terminated for causing a distraction during the tests. He was suspended without pay, and a school board is expected to consider his firing at a meeting Tuesday.

“I don’t understand what I did wrong, to be honest with you. There was no infraction whatsoever,” Byler, 38, told LancasterOnline.com. “At no point was it any distraction for any of the students. They worked their butts off.”

The newspaper reports hat there is no state rule against serving or preparing food during the PSSAs.

The school district did not comment on the situation, saying it is a personnel matter.

Meanwhile, Byler’s students have come to his defense and even protested for two hours outside the school Friday.

Lancaster Education Association President Jason Molloy told the newspaper that the situation should have been handled differently. He said that losing Byler would be “a terrible injustice to his students,” and that many of them are from economically distressed households and often come to school hungry.

“For some, whole-grain pancakes may be the only hot meal they’ve gotten that day,” said Molloy.

Read more here.