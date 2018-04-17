Reward offered in robbery of Streetsboro gun store

STREETSBORO, Ohio – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, along with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, are offering a reward in conjunction with the robbery of a Streetsboro gun shop.

Top Shot Firearms, on State Route 14, was robbed at about 11:30 pm on April 15. At least two suspects forced their way into the store and left with 10 firearms.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500. This is being matched by the NSSF, making the reward possibly worth $5,000 if it leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the crime.

Anyone with any information on the robbery has a number of options for reporting it. They may contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867). They may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.