× Remembering Barbara Bush: thoughts and condolences pour in on passing of former First Lady

HOUSTON – Barbara Bush, the matriarch of a Republican political dynasty and a first lady who elevated the cause of literacy, died Tuesday, a family spokesman said. She was 92.

Only the second woman in American history to have had a husband and a son elected President (Abigail Adams was the first), Bush was seen as a plainspoken public figure who was instantly recognizable with her signature white hair and pearl necklaces and earrings.

She became a major political figure as her husband, George H.W. Bush, rose to become vice president and president. After they left the White House, she was a potent spokeswoman for two of her sons — George W. and Jeb — as they campaigned for office.

Upon news of her death, accolades and rememberances of Barbara Bush came from all over.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump released this statement:

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Former President and Mrs. Obama:

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary released this statement:

Barbara Bush holds a revered place in the hearts of generations of Americans. She so loved her family and our country. She led both with clarity and character. To Mrs. Bush’s family, I extend the deepest condolences of the whole House. May she rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/Jy7zifU7gK — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 18, 2018

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Always a friend to Canada, Barbara Bush leaves a legacy of dignity, grace, service and devotion to family. Sophie and I send our deepest condolences to Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush, their family, and to all Americans. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 18, 2018

Ohio Governor John Kasich:

Ohioans join with all Americans to mourn the death of Barbara Bush, a woman of grace, humility, great compassion and resolve. Her dedication to her country and family was always absolute — an example to us. We pray for her family. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 18, 2018

Ohio Senator Rob Portman said this:

“There is a reason Barbara Bush was one of the most popular people in America. She was dignified, straightforward, funny, and always well intentioned. She spoke her mind freely, and when she did most of us nodded our heads in agreement. One of only two women in history who was both First Lady and the mother of a president, she has consistently used her role and influence in positive ways. She was a champion of empowering people through literacy and an eloquent voice for bipartisanship and national unity. She was devoted to her family, and her unconditional love for her children and her true partnership with George H.W. Bush in service to the country was an inspiration. “Jane and I were blessed to get to know Barbara Bush when I worked for President George H.W. Bush in the White House and she has been a friend ever since. In my first congressional campaign in 1993, she came to Cincinnati and cut a radio ad about me and Jane that was key to my winning that first election. She was never hesitant to offer encouragement and candid advice. Jane and I, along with the rest of the country, will miss her, and we send our condolences to the entire Bush family.”

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine:

“Fran and I were great admirers of Mrs. Bush, and we were very fortunate to have her as a guest at our Cedarville home in May of 1992 for a fundraising event. It was a beautiful day, and we have a treasured picture from that day of her and our family where Mrs. Bush is holding our youngest daughter, Anna, who was only three-weeks-old. “Barbara Bush also graciously shared her recipe for Oatmeal Lace Cookies with Fran after she had them at a White House tea. Fran included Mrs. Bush’s recipe in the eighth edition of her DeWine Family Favorites cookbook. “Today America has lost a treasured former First Lady. Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans and Americans in mourning the loss of a remarkable person – First Lady Barbara Bush.”

#BarbaraBush represented everything that America stands for. She was strong willed but full of compassion. A great leader and a true patriot. Rest in peace. 🙏🇺🇸 — Antonio Sabáto Jr 🇺🇸 (@AntonioSabatoJr) April 18, 2018

Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush.

You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/yuZvQ7o8aH — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 17, 2018

