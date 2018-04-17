Rascal Flatts headlining this summer’s Bash on the Bay country music festival

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Ohio’s own country music band Rascal Flatts will be the main act at this year’s Bash on the Bay at Put-in-Bay.

The second annual Bash on the Bay Country Music Festival will take place on Aug. 20 this year at the Put-in-Bay Airport. Last year’s event featured Toby Keith.

Gates this year open at 3 p.m. Several bands will play before Rascal Flatts. Those bands include Chris Lane and The Cory Farley Band.

“Last year we proved that Put-in-Bay and the Shores & Islands region can put on an amazing show,” Tim Niese, festival organizer and local businessperson, said in a press release. “Being able to secure a multi-award-winning group like Rascal Flatts will help us make this year’s festival bigger and better than ever.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 20 on Etix.com.

The performance is part of Rascal Flatts’ “Back to Us” tour.

Miller Ferry and Jet Express will provide late night boat service to and from Put-in-Bay the day of the festival.

Limited car parking will be available, and there will also be parking for golf carts at the airport. After the event, taxis and the downtown bus will be staged at the north end of the runway to transport concert attendees downtown.

Numerous food trucks will be on site.