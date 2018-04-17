× What’s coming to Pinecrest in Orange Village: Store, restaurant openings start in May

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio– The developers of the mixed-use district Pinecrest in Orange Village released more information about the tenants and when they are slated to open.

The development, located at Interstate 271 and Harvard Road, combines retail, office space, apartments and a Marriott hotel. Construction started two years ago.

Next month, the first round stores and restaurants will open. There are plenty of familiar names on the list, including Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma and Shake Shack.

Opening May 2018

Apricot Lane – Branded fashion apparel, jewelry, handbags, accessories and gifts in the latest styles and current trends.

City Works – Features craft beer, wine on tap, crafted cocktails, and contemporary American cuisine.

Club Pilates – Provides premium, Reformer-based group Pilates classes, true to the original Method. Class sessions available at a variety of levels and times.

Eye Candy Optical – Optical boutique featuring on-trend eyewear for men, women and teens.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – Refined atmosphere, top-notch service and upscale dining at a modest price.

First Watch – Specializes in award-winning, made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes.

Gracylane – Locally owned boutique featuring unique accessories, gifts and collectibles from beloved brands like Alex and Ani, PANDORA, Vera Bradley, Uno de 50, Brighton, Swarovski, Sid Dickens, Nora Fleming, S’well Bottles and much more.

Graeter’s Ice Cream – Features a variety of Handcrafted French Pot ice cream flavors. Graeter’s has a rich history of 145 years of business.

Laura of Pembroke – A diverse, family-owned apparel and home furnishings boutique with a strong European influence.

Pottery Barn – Expertly crafted collections offering a wide range of stylish indoor and outdoor furniture, accessories, décor and more, for every room of the home.

REI – From backpacking to cycling to staying in shape and more, outfit your outdoor activities with the latest gear, clothing, and footwear.

Scout and Molly’s Boutique – Carries a contemporary assortment of designer women’s attire and accessories.

Shake Shack – A modern day “roadside” burger stand serving up the most delicious burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, shakes, beer, wine and more.

Verizon Wireless – Discover the latest cell phones, smartphones, prepaid devices, tablets, cell phone plans and accessories.

Vineyard Vines – Preppy men’s and women’s clothing including designer sports shirts, polos and knits along with signature men’s silk ties and kids’ clothes.

Williams Sonoma – Your source for gourmet foods and professional-quality cookware – choose small kitchen appliances, cooking utensils and décor that match your cooking and entertaining style.

West Elm – Offers modern furniture and home décor featuring inspiring designs and colors.

Opening June 2018

3 Palms Pizzeria – Authentic Neapolitan wood-fired pizzeria and Italian bakery.

Alliance Prime Associates, Continental Insurance Company and Tower 7 Partnership, LLC – finance and insurance.

Blackbird Fly – Contemporary women’s boutique offering an eclectic mix of modern and retro-inspired apparel, shoes and accessories, as well as gifts for men, women and children.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill – Korean-inspired fast-casual restaurant focused on promoting “Well B-Ing” and a healthy lifestyle.

Orangetheory Fitness – Scientifically designed workouts that include a unique combination of cardiovascular power and strength training to change your body at the cellular level, so you can live a longer, more vibrant life.

Restore Cold Pressed – Modern, organic juice bar featuring a variety of juices, smoothies and bites.

Sweetie’s Big Fun – whimsical toy/candy store concept created by the owners of b.a. Sweetie Candy Company and Big Fun.

Silverspot Cinema – Sophisticated cinema offering an enhanced, hassle-free entertainment experience in a boutique environment. In addition to traditional Hollywood fare, Silverspot offers independent films, award-winning foreign films and a cultural arts program featuring operas, ballets, live theatre, and concerts. In addition, Silverspot offers a full service food and beverage menu that can be ordered for delivery to your seat.

Vernacular – East Coast classic apparel, accessories and gifts with a West Coast vibe.

Zen Nail – Upscale nail salon.

Opening July 2018

Duck Donuts – Warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts, coffee, donuts sundaes and sandwiches, and donut catering packages.

J Bellezza Salon – A boutique and salon, will provide personal care services such as hair styling with a focus on all-natural products to promote a healthy and beautiful lifestyle.

Minc LLC – Nationally recognized leader in the specialized area of Internet defamation.

Pinstripes – Built from a passion to gather, to celebrate, and to experience sophisticated fun – enjoy the scratch kitchen, bowling, bocce and private event space.

TD Ameritrade – Combines innovative trading technology, easy-to-use and understand trading tools, investment services, investor education and outstanding client service to create a great financial services experience.

Opening August 2018

AC Hotels by Marriott – European inspired design hotel that’s redefining the hotel stay with its stylish and modern accommodations.

Pepper Pike Capital – real estate investment, development and management company.

Whole Foods – Full-service grocery store featuring the finest natural and organic foods available, sourced and maintained under the strictest quality standards in the industry and with an unshakeable commitment to sustainable agriculture.

Opening fall 2018

Amin, Turocy & Watson – focuses its legal practice on intellectual property law with an emphasis on patent law.

Citizen Yoga – Committed to connection, Citizen Yoga exists to build community inside and outside the studio walls. We empower the individual by teaching a safe, alignment-based yoga practice that students of all levels can maintain throughout their lifetime.

Homage – Turns back the clock with shout-outs to eclectic moments and personalities in sports, music, politics and popular culture. From Babe Ruth to Larry Bird, our clothing tells stories of triumph, individualism and hustle, preserving the old school and creating new legacies.

Next Door Eatery – Urban casual American eatery serving real food sourced from American farmers.

Red, the Steakhouse – Upscale dining with the finest quality steaks & seafood available. Named one of the Top 10 steakhouses in the country.

Woodhouse Day Spa – A tranquil, transformational environment that’s both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, a dedicated spa team ensures that every visit enhances the guest’s well-being

