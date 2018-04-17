NYC wants employees to take yearly sexual harassment training

NEW YORK — Workers in New York City may soon have to go through yearly sexual harassment training, Fox News reported.

The New York City Council recently passed the “Stop Sexual Harassment In NYC” act.

It will require any private employer with more than 15 people on its payroll to provide annual sexual harassment training.

The online program that fulfills the training requirements is being developed by the city’s Commission on Human Rights.

If Mayor Bill De-Blasio signs the bill, it will take effect next year.