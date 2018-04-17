New technology could make it possible to receive texts from the dead

When a loved one passes away, many like to keep their memory alive.

It can be through photos or old family video.

Quartz.com reports a new technology could make it possible to receive a text from the great beyond.

Several companies are working on what they call “digital resurrection.” Basically researchers create algorithms that can take a deceased person’s emails and text messages to generate new text messages.

The website would track the deceased person’s social media and emails and match their personality. The texts them mimic what they might actually say.

The texts could even include back-and-forths about topical things like weather and current events.

