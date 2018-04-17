× Man accused of killing Salvation Army worker to appear in court

CLEVELAND– The man accused of murdering a Salvation Army employee will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

William Ted Jones, 27, is charged with aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and burglary. He pleaded not guilty and his bond was set at $5 million.

Pared Plesec, 21, was killed in the lobby of the Euclid Beach Villa Apartments on Dec. 2. Witnesses said he was sharing scripture with the suspect before he was shot in the head.

Police said the shooting was the beginning on Jones’ crime spree, which included several carjackings, before his arrest.

A portion of Grovewood Avenue, near the Salvation Army facility, was named in Plesec’s honor.

