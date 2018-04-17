Lorain County couple identified as victims of Coshocton County plane crash

COSHOCTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victims of a Coshocton County plane crash.

The pilot, Edward Zezlina, 67, and passenger Linda O’Brien, 71, were killed when the plane crashed in a wooded area of Coshocton on Monday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the couple lived in Grafton. They had taken off from an Elyria airport early Monday.

The flight service center in Panama City, Florida called the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office around 7:25 a.m. after the plane dropped off the radar. Once it was determined the plane did not land at any surrounding airports a search was launched.

At around 9:50 a.m., a resident reported finding the wreckage of the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza off of County Road 401, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The Highway Patrol is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause.