I TEAM: Break in case of shootout in suburbs caught on camera

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio - The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned investigators have solved much of the mystery behind a shootout in the suburbs caught on camera, but now they need help with a nationwide manhunt.

Video shows two men exchanging gunfire last November outside a gas station along busy Richmond Road in Richmond Heights.

Now Richmond Heights Police have indicted two people. Darrel Edwards has been charged with attempted murder and more, and Brittany Cunningham has been charged with obstruction of justice.

Investigators say Edwards is the man seen on video walking to a car, pulling out a gun and starting to shoot. However, police have not been able to track him down. They say he’s from California with ties to northeast Ohio. Cunningham, police say, drove the car with Edwards.

The shooting happened just down the block from the Richmond Heights Police station. You see the man police identify as Edwards fire shots at a man pumping gas. He then can be seen returning fire from behind the van. The shootout left the van with bullet holes and the engine steaming. One shot even hit the headrest of the seat where a woman was sitting. Incredibly, no one got hit.

Police say the man who had been pumping gas is not facing charges since he has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, and he was defending himself. Investigators say he told them he didn’t know the man shooting at him, and he didn’t know why it happened. On the video, though, it appears the men may have had words just before the gunfire.

Cunningham is scheduled to go before a judge this week to begin fighting the charges against her. We were unable to contact her.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Darrel Edwards.

If you have a tip, call Richmond Heights Police at 216-486-1234. Or, call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.